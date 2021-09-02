PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

PD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 1,719,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,597. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

