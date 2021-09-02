Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 248.30 ($3.24), with a volume of 26318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.40 ($3.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.69.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.