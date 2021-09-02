Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.0 days.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NOVKY opened at $225.00 on Thursday. Pao Novatek has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $245.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.81.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

