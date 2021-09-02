Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after buying an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,040. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

