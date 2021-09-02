Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PARR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,040. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
