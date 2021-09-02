PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $71.47 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 129,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.95. 154,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,634. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

