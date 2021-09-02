Parachute (PAR) Trading 51.6% Higher This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $164,641.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,444,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

