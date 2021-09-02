Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.