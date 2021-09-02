Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BHP Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

