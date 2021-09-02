Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $268.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

