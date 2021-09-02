Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $574,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,523,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 113,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

