Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $595,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

