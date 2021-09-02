Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Best Buy by 29.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

