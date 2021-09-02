Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

