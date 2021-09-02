Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $134.18 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.