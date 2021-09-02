Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 138 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.53. 13,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

