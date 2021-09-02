Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 10,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

