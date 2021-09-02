Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.81. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,817. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $456.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

