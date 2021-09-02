Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 487 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE D traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 49,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

