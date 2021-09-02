Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

PTEN stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

