Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $492.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $493.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

