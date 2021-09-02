Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $490.80

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $490.80 and last traded at $489.53, with a volume of 688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $488.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Paycom Software by 31.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.