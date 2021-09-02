Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.