Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to range between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%. The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant may put this guidance at risk. Raw material cost inflation and supply chain headwinds also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, Pentair is likely to gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth as well. The company has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.44 on Monday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

