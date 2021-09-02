Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $198,525.72 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Penumbra stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.66. 127,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.72, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.