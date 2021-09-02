People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Update

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,737. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

