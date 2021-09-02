PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $189.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

