Persistence Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.13 or 0.00018216 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $359.48 million and $1.09 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00137565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00820949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 113,812,731 coins and its circulating supply is 39,383,217 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.