Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEY shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,960,118.77. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $229,900 and sold 145,967 shares worth $951,039.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$6.99. 543,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.26. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

