PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 85,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

