PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,456. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

