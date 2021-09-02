Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 76,336 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,323. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

