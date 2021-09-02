Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 1,742,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

