PIBBLE Market Capitalization Achieves $35.63 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $55,220.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.