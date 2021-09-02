Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.50

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.27), with a volume of 35420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.27).

PCTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.02. The stock has a market cap of £540.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

