Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -215.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.