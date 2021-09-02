Piper Sandler Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

NTNX stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

