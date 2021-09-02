Piper Sandler Comments on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.