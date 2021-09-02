Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.