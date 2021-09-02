Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $421,347.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $421,347.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00140211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00824048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048718 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

