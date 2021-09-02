Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,664. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

