Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.