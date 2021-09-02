Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 12,998 The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth $174,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000.

GUT stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

