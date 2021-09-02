PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,821 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Avantor worth $57,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.