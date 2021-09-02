PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $68,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

