PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $74.76 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 131.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,262 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $74,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 451.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

