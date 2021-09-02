PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $79,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $174.06 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

