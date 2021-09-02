PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $167,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

