PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $172,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average of $291.73. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.