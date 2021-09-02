PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 173,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $254.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

