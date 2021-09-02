PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

